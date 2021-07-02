Samsung Galaxy Fold3 Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888

So far, Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices have appeared in multiple leaks and renders. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 in August and has not revealed anything. A new foldable phone has surfaced on the Geekbench alongside key specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold3 has appeared on the US benchmark, Geekbench. It is a US variant bearing model number SM-F926U. The device is powered by Snapdragon 888 and is coupled with 12GB of RAM. On the software front, it runs Android 11 with Samsung’s overlay.

The benchmark listing doesn’t contain other information about Galaxy Z Fold3. We also know that Samsung Galaxy Fold3 has visited FCC certification and is likely to be launched in the next few months. Furthermore, FCC certification reveals S-Pen support, 5G connectivity and also NFC.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold3 is expected to be backed by a 4,275mAh battery with USB-C and fast charging of up to 25W. Also on cards is two Super AMOLED displays. Samsung could use a 6.23-inch internal foldable display and a 6.23-inch cover display. On the imaging front, it could boast of triple rear camera setup with 12MP sensors. Samsung could also debut a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP sensor on the cover display.

Recently Samsung Galaxy Flip3 was pictured in renders. Samsung’s upcoming foldable lineup will offer better durability. The previous report says the company is reducing the price of foldable phones by as much as 20%. Currently, foldable display smartphones suffer due to a lack of durability and higher sticker price. With the prices down and durability up, Samsung’s foldable lineup could finally attract more buyers.