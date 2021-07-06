Samsung Galaxy F22 Launched with Quad Camera, 6,000mAh Battery

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F22 in India. The latest Galaxy smartphone touts a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and a quad rear camera setup. On the front, you get a waterdrop styled notch with thin bezels.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED Infinity Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal storage on the storage front that can be further expanded to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Galaxy F22 include a square-shaped quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 13MP selfie camera housed within the waterdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy F22 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 25W. The device comes fitted with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports Face Unlock. Connectivity options on the Galaxy F22 include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, NFC and GPS.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy F22 is available in two color options, Denim Blue and Denim Black. Pricing starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,499. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is available on Flipkart and Samsung online store. Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart.