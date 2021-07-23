Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Launched with Larger 6.6-inch Display, Dimensity 700 Chipset

As expected Samsung has launched the Galaxy A22 5G in India. Earlier this month Samsung had introduced 4G version of Galaxy A22. The new 5G variant arrives with a few changes and Samsung’s two years of OS update guarantee.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes equipped with a 6.6-inch 90Hz display as opposed to the 6.4-inch on 4G version. However, the display on 5G variant offers HD resolution while the 4G comes with FHD display. The Galaxy A22 5G is powered by Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the storage front you get 128GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Galaxy A22 5G include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 48MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro lens for bokeh shots. On the front you get 8MP front selfie camera. It is worth noting that 4G model features a 5MP ultra wide camera as opposed to 8MP on 5G variant.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is backed by 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 15W. Furthermore, the Galaxy A22 runs on Android 11 based One UI Core 3.1. Samsung says the Galaxy A22 supports 11 5G bands and this is something that will come in handy during international travel.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available in Grey, Mint and Violet colors. Prices start at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999. Samsung has tied up with HDFC bank and is offering a cashback of Rs 1,500. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available accross online, offline retailer and Samsung stores.