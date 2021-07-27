Samsung Executive Shares Details about Upcoming Galaxy Fold3 and ZFlip 3

Samsung has already confirmed August 11 as the date for the Unpacked event. Samsung’s president of the Mobile business TM Roh has shared some exciting details about what to expect from the event. The executive has categorically stated that the first S Pen for foldable will be introduced and if you are thinking. However, there is no mention of the Galaxy Note.

Samsung Electronics is poised and ready to unveil visionary, purposeful mobile technology for a better world. In a few weeks, we will unleash our latest and greatest Galaxy Z series to reshape the smartphone category and completely reimagine your experiences.

Samsung is partnering with companies like Microsoft and Google for a better experience on a foldable smartphone. Presumably, the foldable smartphones will be used by professionals, and thus, better-optimized apps from Microsoft and Google could make a whole world of difference. Samsung reveals the new lineup would offer a better hands-free video calling experience with Google Duo and full-fledged multitasking on Microsoft Teams.

The upcoming Galaxy Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are expected to offer better durability and a larger display. Furthermore, Samsung executive says the buyers will get access to “seamless and optimized experiences.” Significant issues like high price and lack of durability seem to be denting the prospects of foldable smartphones.

Samsung is also expected to announce a new One UI Watch interface that will come preinstalled on Galaxy Watch4. On a related note, the company is said to be working on triple-folding Galaxy Fold Tab. The previous report claims that Galaxy ZFold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will be more affordable than before.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold3 recently surfaced on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 and 12GB of RAM. Furthermore, the Galaxy Fold3 will likely arrive with a 6.23-inch internal foldable display and a 6.23-inch cover display. Both the upcoming foldable smartphones have been pictured in renders.

