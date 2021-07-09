Realme Pad Tablet Spotted in the Wild with Metal Finish

Realme has earned a name for itself in the smartphone market. The company has a formidable budget and mid-range lineup. Recent rumours claimed that Realme is working on an Android tablet. New leak picture the upcoming Realme tab in-hand.

The leaked images involve two shots take outdoors. Some details might be missing, but still, the images offer a good first look at Realme’s upcoming tablet. As you can see, the back is treated with a metal finish that is most likely to be aluminium or other metal alloys. Furthermore, the single-camera lens is protruding and placed alongside an LED flash. Also visible is the tapered rectangular side edges of the tablet.

Another picture shows off the front of Realme Pad. As you can see, the bezels are pretty chunky. That said, it seems more of a prototype, and the design might change on the production model. At this juncture, not much is known about the Realme pad. On the software front, the tablet will be powered by Android 11. Realme is also said to be working on a laptop.

In the recent past, OnePlus has expanded to the SmartTV market. Once launched, Realme is expected to heat the tablet market. It looks like even OnePlus is working on its tablet. A trademark with the European IPO office reveals a device called “OnePlus Pad.” Needless to say, the trademark is hinting at the OnePlus first tablet.

Furthermore, the trademark is also filed in India, a market wherein OnePlus has a considerable presence. Unfortunately, both the trademark applications don’t reveal much about the device. Lastly, even Oppo is said to be working on a tablet.