Poco X3 GT Launched with Dimensity 1100, 67W Fast Charging, and More

Recently Poco launched the F3 GT and today the company has launched Poco X3 GT. The newest device is an international version of Redmi Note 10 Pro that was launched exclusively in China. The only difference is Poco badging and the underlying UI overlay.

Poco X3 GT Features and Specifications

Poco X3 GT comes equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Furthermore, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass victus with a cutout for center cutout for selfie camera. Under the hood lies MediaTek Dimensity 1100 coupled with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front you get to choose between 128GB/256GB of internal storage alongside microSD card slot.

Imaging features on the Poco X3 GT include a triple rear camera setup. It is made up of 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro cam. On the front the device offers 16MP selfie camera housed in the punch hole cutout. The Poco X3 GT touts usual set of connectivity features including 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C. Other features include a Dolby Atmos dual speaker audio setup. Lastly, you also get a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Poco F3 GT is backed by 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 67W. It comes with ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer.

Poco X3 GT Pricing and Availability

The Poco X3 GT will be available in two variants. Pricing starts at $299 for the 8GB/128GB variant while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at $329. It will be sold accross the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa.