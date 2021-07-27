Oppo Reno6 4G Launched with Snapdragon 720G, Quad Camera

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Reno6 5G. The company has now launched Reno6 4G. Interestingly, the 4G variant arrives with a different set of specifications and features a different design. The Reno6 4G features a curved design as opposed to the flat design on the 5G variant.

Oppo Reno6 4G Features and Specifications

The Reno6 4G rear panel is readied using the Reno Glow design process. The device comes equipped with a 6.4-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Also present is a left-aligned punch-hole housing the selfie camera. The Reno6 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM instead of Dimensity 900 SoC on the Reno6 5G. On the storage front, you will get 128GB internal storage alongside a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Reno6 4G include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro unit and 2MP monochrome camera. On the front, you get a 44MP selfie camera. Interestingly, the 5G variant comes with a 32MP selfie sensor. The Oppo Reno6 4G runs on Android 11 base ColorOS 11.1. Other highlights include a 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC, and Face Unlock.

The Reno6 4G is backed by a slightly larger 4220 mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 50W. On the other hand, the 5G variant offers 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno6 4G Pricing and Availability

Oppo Reno6 4G is available in the sole 8GB/128GB storage variant. The company has launched the device in Indonesia and is available with online and offline retailers. The Oppo Reno6 4G is priced at IDR 5,199,000 ($358).