Oppo Reno6 5g, Oppo Reno6 5g Pro Launched in India with Dimensity Chipset, 12GB RAM

Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro in China in May. The company has begun its global rollout with India. The Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro is now launched in India with prices starting from Rs 29,990. Both the devices will be up for sale starting July 20. Unlike China, India doesn’t get the Oppo Reno6 Pro+ 5G.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 6.55-inch FHD+ 90Hz display. It offers an under-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. Under the hood lies Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. You get 256GB of internal storage further expandable via a microSD card slot on the storage front.

Camera options on the Reno6 Pro 5G include a quad rear camera. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro and 2MP mono camera alongside a temperature sensor. The selfie camera is a 32MP unit. The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G runs ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 65W.

Oppo Reno6 5G Features and specifications

The Oppo Reno6 5G vanilla variant features a smaller 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole camera at the top-left corner houses a 32MP selfie camera. At the rear, you get a triple rear camera setup made up of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and 2MP macro sensor.

The Oppo Reno6 5G is powered by a Dimensity 900 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal memory. The battery size is marginally less at 4,300mAh.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G Pricing and Availability

Oppo Reno6 5G Pro is available in a single 12GB/256GB variant priced at Rs 39,990. Meanwhile, the vanilla Reno6 5G comes in an 8GB/128GB variant priced at Rs 29,990. Both the devices are available in Aurora and Stellar Black colors. The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G will be available from July 20, while the Pro variant will start selling from July 29.