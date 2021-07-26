Oppo A93s 5G Launched with Dimensity 700, Triple Rear Camera

Oppo has pulled the wrap from Oppo A93s 5G. The new device succeeds Oppo A93 5G. Since it is an incremental update, you will not see a ton of new features. However, the Oppo A53s 5G is now powered by Dimensity 700.

Oppo A93s 5G Features and Specifications

The Oppo A93s 5G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Under the hood lies Dimensity 700 paired with 8GB of RAM. You get 256GB of internal storage further expandable via a microSD card slot on the storage front.

Camera options on the Oppo A93 5G include a triple rear setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP portrait lens, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Other imaging features include night scene for video and photo, slow motion, time-lapse photography, panoramic, macro, AI ID photo, and much more.

The Oppo A93s 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W. Furthermore, the device offers the usual connectivity options, including 5G, WiFi 802.11, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.1. The power button on the side doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. Oppo A93s 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 that is based on Android 11.

Oppo A93s 5G Pricing and Availability

The Oppo A93s 5G is available in the sole 8GB/256GB storage version. It is priced at 1,999 yuan ($) and will be available in China starting from July 30th. Color options for Oppo A93s 5G include Light Sea, Summer Night Star River, and White Peach Soda.