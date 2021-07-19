OnePlus Nord 2 Red Color Leaked Ahead of Launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 is sheduled to be launched on July 22. The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to arrive in multiple colors in which we have lerned about Gray Sierra and Blue Haze. OnePlus is also working on a vegan leather finish called “Green Woods” special edition. Famed tipster Evan Blass has now shared OnePlus Nord 2 in Red.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Rumored Specifications

Red OnePlus 2 Nord looks stunning. It is eye-popping as opposed to the Gray Seirra and Blue Haze. We are not sure whether Red colorway will be offered as a special edition. So far, OnePlus has used the Blue Haze version for teasing OnePlus Nord 2. On the design front, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G borrows many elements from the OnePlus 9 series. At the back, the device comes with a camera module similar to the OnePlus flagship. Overall, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G looks neat and sleek.

OnePlus has already confirmed triple rear camera on Nord 2 5G. It could consist of 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor alongside Optical Image Stabalization. Furthermore, the camera touts Digital Overlap HDR feature powered by the Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. Remaining sensors would include a 8MP ultra wide-angle and 2MP depth sensor. On the front you could get a 32MP selfie camera with features like group shot, dual video and much more.

OnePlus Nord 2 is rumored to arrive in two variants. This includes 8GB/128GB variant and 12GB/256GB variant. Other rumored highlights include in-display fingerprint sensor and two years of OS update guarantee. The OnePlus Nord 2 will be backed by 4,500mAh battery and support fast charging of up to 65W. OnePlus is expected to pull the wraps off OnePlus Nord 2 in India on July 22.