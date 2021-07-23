Motorola Edge 20 Leaked Renders Reveals 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 778

Motorola is expected to launch the Edge 20 lineup consisting of Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite. The Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro have already surfaced on the TENAA website alongside key specifications. The latest leak reveals Motorola 20 Edge renders and offers a good look at upcoming smartphones.

The Motorola Edge 20 is expected to arrive with a 6.7-inch display flanked by slim bezels and a thin chin. Some sources say the chin might be more prominent than the one pictured in renders. Furthermore, the display features a punch hole for housing a selfie camera and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As per leaks, Motorola Edge 20 will feature a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 108MP primary sensor, 16MP ultrawide lens, and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The Edge 20 has a volume rocker button on the right spline, while the power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner. At the bottom, you get a USB-C with speaker grills on both sides, a speaker, a microphone, and a SIM card slot on the top. The absence of a 3.5mm audio jack means you will have to use wireless earphones while charging the phone.

The Motorola Edge 20 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Storage options would include a choice between 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The Motorola Edge 20 measures up at 169.1 x 75.5 x 8.9mm. Lastly, the device is backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports fast charging. Motorola is expected to unveil the new Edge 20 Series in the coming months.