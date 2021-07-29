Motorola Launches Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite with 108MP Camera, 144Hz Display

Motorola has pulled the wraps from the new Edge Series. The latest lineup consists of Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, and Edge 20 Lite. All three phones will be available starting from August.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Features, Specifications

The Moto Edge 20 Pro boasts of 6.7-inch OLED display with an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 870 paired with 12GB of RAM. The device offers 256GB of internal storage further expandable via a microSD card slot. Camera options include a triple rear camera setup. It comprises 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, 16MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP periscope unit that offers up to 5x optical zoom. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 30W.

Motorola Edge 20 Features, Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 shares a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate with the Pro variant. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G paired with 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Furthermore, the Edge 20 shares a 108MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP periscope lens with the Pro. However, the 8MP periscope camera offers 3x optical zoom as opposed to 5x on the Pro.

The Moto Edge 20 comes equipped with a smaller 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support of up to 30W.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite Features and Specifications

The Edge 20 Lite features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies Dimensity 720 coupled with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB alongside a microSD card slot.

Imaging options include a triple rear camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 2MP depth sensor. The Edge 20 Lite boasts of 5,000mAh battery which is the biggest of the three. All three devices run on My UX based on Android 11 and get two years of software support.

Moto Edge Series Pricing and Availability

Prices for Edge 20 Lite start at €349.99 ($414) while Edge 20 is priced at €499.99 ($592). Furthermore, prices for the Edge 20 Pro variant start at €699.99. The latest Edge 20 series will be available in Europe, Latin America, and Asia starting from the end of August.