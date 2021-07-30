Micromax IN 2b Launched with 6.52-inch Display, Unisoc Processor, and Stock Android

Micromax reentered the smartphone market last year. The Indian smartphone manufacturer started with a new IN series with Micromax 1b as debutant. Today the company has launched Micromax IN 2b with a Unisoc chipset.

Micromax IN 2b Features and Specifications

Micromax IN 2b comes equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses a selfie camera. Under the hood lies the Unisoc T610 chipset coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get a single 64GB with a microSD card slot that can accommodate an additional 256GB.

Camera options on Micromax IN 2b include a dual rear setup. It consists of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera/selfie camera is a 5MP unit. Also on offer is Face Unlock and fingerprint sensor. In its previous avatar, Micromax phones were known for bloatware. However, the new-gen Micromax IN 2b runs on stock Android 11 and comes with a two-year upgrade guarantee.

Micromax IN 2b is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W via a USB-C port. Connectivity features include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE on both sims and GPS. Micromax is marketing the device as “No Hang Phone” that offers a “seamless, lag-free experience.” Perhaps this has something to do with the stock Android.

Micromax IN 2b Pricing and Availability

The Micromax IN 2b is available in two variants. Prices start at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. Color options include Black, Blue, and Green. The Micromax IN 2b will go on sale in India starting from August 6. You can buy it from the official website and Flipkart.