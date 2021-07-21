Latest Leak Shows off All OnePlus Nord 2 Color Options

OnePlus Nord 2 has been leaked extensively, and thus we already know what to expect. Latest OnePlus Nord 2 leak shows off all the color options. Just yesterday, we saw pictures of the device in Red. New leak shows off the OnePlus Nord 2 in all colors. OnePlus Nord 2 is scheduled to be launched on July 22.

Apart from Red colorway, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be offered in Grey Sierra and Blue Haze. We have got a glimpse of the Blue Haze color in the OnePlus Nord 2 teasers. Furthermore, the company is working on a vegan leather finish called “Green Woods” special edition. OnePlus Nord 2 will be available in Green-Wood, Blue Haze, and Grey Sierra colors. It is not clear whether Red and Green-Wood color options will be sold as a special edition.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G borrows design elements from the OnePlus 9 Series. This is especially true for the camera module at the back. The OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed to arrive with a triple rear camera setup. It would consist of a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is rumored to be a 32MP unit that lets you take group shots, dual video, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by a Dimensity 1200 AI chipset paired with RAM of unknown capacity. On the storage front, you could get 128GB/256GB variants. OnePlus Nord 2 will come with two years of OS update guarantee. Backing the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 65W. We will come to know about OnePlus Nord 2 pricing details after the launch.