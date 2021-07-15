Here Is How Whatsapp Multi-Device Feature Works

One of the most significant drawbacks of WhatsApp Web is that your phone should always be connected to the internet. WhatsApp was rumored to bring in multi-device support that would eliminate the need for a phone. Finally, the multi-device support is now available on the latest Android beta. WhatsApp blog post mentions all the measures taken to maintain security.

The above images compare the legacy system and the newly introduced multi-device support. Before this, the user’s phone handled end-to-end encryption and could encrypt/decrypt messages. Other features like message history and contact names worked in the same manner.

The new WhatsApp beta will offer the multi-device feature to select the number of users already in the WhatsApp beta program. WhatsApp says it will work on improving the feature and its performance in upcoming betas. In all likelihood, the WhatsApp web will automatically be updated for the beta testers. Once the feature is available, you will be able to link up to four devices to your account. This also means you can run multiple instances of WhatsApp on different devices.

WhatsApp Multi-device support lets you use the messaging platform on PC even when your phone is not connected to the internet. The feature will come in handy if you want to use WhatsApp for business purposes without being distracted by your phone. Furthermore, chats and other information will no longer sync from your phone.

WhatsApp is working on a host of new features apart from the multi-device support. We could soon see a FaceTime-inspired Call Button and the ability to join group calls whenever you want to. What do you think of WhatsApp’s multi-device feature? Let us know in the comments below.