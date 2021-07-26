Google Releases Android 12 Beta 3.1 Bug Fixing Update

Google has released the latest bug-fixing beta update for Android 12. The bug-fixing update fixes several issues and is much more stable. With the latest beta, Google has addressed some notorious issues like boot loops and issues with memory. The Android 12 Beta 3.1 is expected to soon roll out for Pixel phones.

The latest update should be available for all eligible Pixel users who are running developer preview Android 12 build. Perhaps this is the last Android 12 beta version before the public launch in the upcoming months. As expected, the bug-fixing beta addresses handful of issues, and below is the changelog for the same.

Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the System UI to crash.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Android low memory killer daemon (lmkd) to excessively kill processes.

The list of known issues remains the same on the bug-fixing beta. Meanwhile, some of the issues are being fixed with an update from Google Play Store. The list of known problems includes bootloops, apps permission, Google Maps random crashes, and much more. If you are already running Android 12 Beta 3, you can update over the air. Alternatively, you can manually install the factory images. Android 12 full version is expected to be released in the first half of next month.

We are keeping our eyes open for more changes on the latest Android 12 beta. Let us know if you have spotted new features or fixes on the Android 12 Beta 3.1.