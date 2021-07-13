Google Lens Update Lets You Analyze Gallery Photos within the App

Google has overhauled the Lens app with a new feature and a shift in priorities. Previously, Google Lens focussed on analyzing live photos via the viewfinder. The latest update to the Lens app prioritizes analyzing existing images and screenshots from the camera roll.

The user interface for Google Lens has also changed considerably. On the top of the screen, you get a new option that says “Search with your camera” and shows a live preview. In other words, you can get the old user interface by swiping up or tapping on the screen. Google has now added a preview of the gallery in the bottom-right corner. You can directly pick images with this option. The rounded corners across the UI add a nice touch.

It looks like Google has figured out people would prefer taking images first and then analyzing the same. Previously, you couldn’t save pictures from Google Lens to the camera roll. Most would prefer to snap the picture and then analyze the image on apps like Google Photos. Perhaps this is something that persuaded Google to redesign the Lens app.

Pixel users can invoke Lens integration with a long press in the viewfinder. Google Lens integration is used to offer similar functionality in camera rolls. However, it is tedious to close the Lens app and then open the camera roll to search for one image. With the update, Google Lens users will have access to all the features in one place. The Lens redesign is available in the 12.26 version. It could be a while before you get this feature, as it is a server-side update. Let are your thoughts about Google Lens update? Let us know in the comments below.