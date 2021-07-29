Latest Leak Reveals Official Samsung Galaxy ZFlip3 Cases

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy F series smartphones have been leaked extensively. The latest leak concerns official cases for the new Galaxy Z Flip3 clamshell phone. These are official cases that are available in leather, silicone, and clear variants.

We couldn’t help but notice how good the leather case looks. Furthermore, you also get to see the cutout for a larger external display and dual camera setup at the rear. Samsung is said to have used a unique hinge that helps in IPX8 rating. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the first foldable phone to boast water resistance.

The cases look chic and seem proportional. One of the cases comes with a D-ring. This will let you hold the device with a single finger or, even better, clip it to your backpack or accessory. The following case has a very urban feel to it. The Galaxy Zflip 3 case features a belt that foes around the hinge. Perhaps you would be able to open the display with the help of a belt. That apart, the navy blue+ orange color combination looks stellar.

The clear case is for those who want to flaunt their foldable smartphone and not the case! Even the clear case comes with a ring that will help you clip it. Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy ZFlip3 and ZFold3 on August 11. Earlier this week, Samsung president TM Roh revealed important details about enhanced multitasking and partnership with Google and Microsoft. Yet another report claims the Galaxy Fold2 and Galaxy Zflip3 could be more affordable than before. A week ago, Europe prices for the Zfold 2 and Zflip 3 leaked via multiple retailer listings.