Battery Issues Compel Google to Extend Pixel 4XL Warranty by One More Year

Google Pixel 4 has had a bumpy ride so far. The Pixel 4 XL was plagued with hardware issues, and many users complained about abnormal battery drain. Reacting to the issues, Google has now extended the Pixel 4 XL warranty by one year. Pixel 4 XL owners from the US, Singapore, Canada, Japan, and Taiwan are eligible for the free warranty extension.

We wonder why the Pixel 4XL warranty extension is available only for select regions. In all likelihood, the devices sold in these regions could be the ones with faulty components. Most importantly, the one-year battery extension also covers battery replacements.

If you are facing issues such as random restarts, shutdowns and significant battery drain, then you can file a warranty claim on Google’s support page. However, Google says it would charge extra for a battery replacement if it involves other faulty components like cracked screens. Furthermore, the repair team will only address the battery problem once other issues are fixed. So if you have additional damages on your Pixel 4 XL, be ready to shell more money.

The Google Pixel 4XL has had a lot of niggles ever since it was launched. It includes issues like Ok Google not working, wired headphones malfunctioning, Face Unlock fail, issues with sensors, and much more. Some of the problems were solved with software updates, while others persisted. Problems like display issues, malfunctioning mic, and wireless charging not working the only solution are to get a replacement.

Last year we saw Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, and Pixel 4XL users complaining about swollen batteries. However, the company has not extended the warranty for older Pixel models. Google could have offered a battery replacement program for affected devices just like how Apple did with iPhones.