Xiaomi Users Facing Touchscreen Issues on Recently Purchased Devices

Several Xiaomi owners are complaining about touch screen issues on their new devices. A Reddit thread that was created two months ago is full of complainsts from Xiaomi owners. Interestingly the touchscreen issue is present on multiple Xiaomi models.

Typically such issues can be traced to a particular model or variant. However, in this case different Xiaomi models are suffering from touch screen issue. Another possibility is that the issue is caused by bugs in phone software. Xiaomi users are facing problems with touchscreen on Xiaomi Mi 11, recently launched Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 9S.

The touchscreen issue is mostly happening on newer Xiaomi phones. Almost all the complaints indicate that this is a recent problem. The said device run MIUI and the issue could be related to software bug.

Got mi Mi 11 and have the past few weeks benn having problems with the responsiveness of the touch screen in on particular area/motion. Its when i go to scroll up, as in open drawer or scrolling down apps. Just where my thumb would touch i often get no response.

How to fix touchscreen issues on Mi devices?

Some users have tried rebooting their device. The issue was sorted for some time after reboot only to reappear later. Even factory resetting the device didnt solve the touch screen issue. Xiaomi has already acknowledged the issue and is working on an update. The update will soon be released to all Xiaomi phones. Are you facing touchscreen issues on your Xiaomi phones? Let us know in the comments below.