Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Launched with 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 732G

Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi 11 Lite in India alongside Mi Watch Revolve Active. The Mi 11 Lite is powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC and offers a sleek form factor. Xiaomi claims the Mi 11 Lite is the thinnest smartphone of 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes fitted with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that offers FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protective layer. Furthermore, the MI 11 Lite display offers HDR10 support and 800 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The storage option includes 128GB of internal memory.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite touts a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle unit, 5MP telemacro sensor. The front camera is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and IR blaster. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Lastly, the Mi 11 Lite is backed by a 4,250mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 33W.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite starts at Rs 18,999 ($255) for the 6GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 20,999 ($282). The prices above include a Rs 1,500 discount. Preorders begin on June 25, and the sales will start from June 28 across online and offline retail stores.