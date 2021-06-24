Windows 11 Debuts with Support for Android Apps via Microsoft Store

Microsoft has finally announced Windows 11 with tons of new features and a macOS-inspired dock. Windows 11 will be offered as a free upgrade. Microsoft had us surprised with Android app support. Yes, Windows 11 will support Android apps via Microsoft Store.

One might presume Microsoft has teamed with Google. However, this is not the case as the company has tied up with Intel. Microsoft is distributing apps on its app store via Amazon App Store. As a user, all you have to do is download Android apps from the Microsoft Store. The apps will run natively on your devices.

Windows 11 treats Android apps and other apps indifferently. For instance, you can dock Android apps or pin them to the Start Menu. Furthermore, Snap will offer additional functionality. Microsoft will use Intel’s Bridge Technology to run the Android apps on x86. This makes us wonder whether only Intel-based PCs will be able to offer this feature. The confusion will be cleared only after the OS ships to customers.

Microsoft demoed Android apps on Windows 11 by running popular apps like TikTok, Uber, Kindle, and Ring. As expected, only a handful of Android apps will be available on Windows 11. In the meantime, Amazon will help developers understand the mechanism of publishing apps for desktops. Currently, Amazon will work with a few developers and is expected to ramp up the number of apps.

Since Google is missing the equation, Windows 11 users will not get access to Google Services. In our opinion, this could cripple the user experience. Recently Amazon reduced its revenue share split to 80:20 for the first million revenue. That said, Amazon still has a lot of catching up to do when compared with Google.