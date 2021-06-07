Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 Likely to Be More Affordable

Samsung is trying to make smartphones with foldable display mainstream. The company has multiple lineups of foldable smartphones and is also said to be working on foldable tablets. One of the biggest concerns with foldable devices (apart from durability) is the hefty price tag. However, this could change as Samsung is rumored to make Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 up to 20% cheaper than its predecessor.

Previously, Samsung had slashed the price of Galaxy Z Fold2 by ten percent. If the company reduces 20% off the price, then the Galaxy Zfold3 could start at $1600. It is still pricey but not as much as before. It looks like Samsung is playing the volume game. As volumes pick up, it will be relatively easy for the company to reduce the price without hurting the bottom line.

We are not sure whether this price reduction applies to current-gen Galaxy Foldable devices. However, presuming 20% price reductions, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is currently retailing at nearly the same price as the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold3.

Previous rumors indicated that Samsung would shift to a mid-range Snapdragon processor for the Galaxy ZFold3. If true, then the movie seems to be aimed at reducing the price. It also supports the current rumor that future Galaxy foldable phones will be priced lower. Putting things into perspective, The Galaxy Flip starts at $1380, and the Galaxy Z Flip could be priced in the $1,000-$1200 price bracket. Perhaps this is the first time Galaxy Foldable phones will cost as much as an iPhone 12 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are expected to launch in July. The devices will come with a larger display, IP rating, S Pen support, under-display camera on the Fold. That said, the rumor mentions “up to 20%” and thus leaves a lot of room for ambiguity.