Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ Could Feature 50MP Primary Camera and Telephoto Lens

The camera hardware on Galaxy S21 and S21+ are pretty much the same. However, Samsung is said to be working on a new camera module for the Galaxy S22. The latest leak reveals details about the camera module on next year’s Galaxy S22 flagship.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature a new camera setup. It will be made up of a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto module, and 2x optical zoom alongside a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy S20 and S21 feature a 12MP primary camera, 64MP telephoto sensor, and 12MP wide-angle camera. In addition, it offers full-resolution shots and 8K video recording.

The Samsung will include a 50MP sensor with 1.4 µm native pixels as far as the large sensor is concerned. Furthermore, the new camera module will support up to 8K video recording and a 100MP mode. In all likelihood, Samsung might bake in the third generation GN sensor on the Galaxy 22 series.

Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy S22 series later this year. However, we still have about six months before it is launched. Meanwhile, the company could decide to change camera hardware depending on their testing and other processes. If the rumors are true, we could finally see a periscope on the Galaxy S series. Currently, Samsung is reserving periscope lens to the Ultra models across the S series and Note series lineup.

In the latest leak, the Galaxy S22 is inferred as Galaxy Rainbow R. The ‘R’ stands for the vanilla model while the G is the Plus and B is the Ultra. Lastly, the “Rainbow” is the code name for the Galaxy S22 series.