Samsung Galaxy M32 Launched with Helio G80 SoC, 6000mAh Battery

As scheduled, Samsung has pulled the wraps from Galaxy M32 in India. The latest from Samsung touts a 6,000mAh battery and a decent set of specifications given its price tag. It packs a quad rear camera setup, and the device is said to be optimized for media consumption. Let us take a closer look at what Galaxy M32 brings to the table.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. You get up to 128GB of internal storage on the storage front that can be further expanded via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Galaxy M32 include a quad rear setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera/selfie camera is a 20MP unit.

The Galaxy M series is known for humongous battery life, and the Galaxy M32 is no different. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery rated to offer 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours talktime, and 25 hours of video playback. Furthermore, the Galaxy M32 supports fast charging of 25W and comes bundled with a 15W wall charger.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M32 include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and 3.5 audio jack. Also on offer is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles up as a power button.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy M32 prices start at Rs 14,999 ($202) for the 4GB/64GB variant. Meanwhile, the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999($229). Color options include Black and Light Blue. The sale is likely to begin from June 28, and the Galaxy M32 will be available across all major online and offline retail stores.