Samsung Galaxy M22 Could Be the First Affordable Samsung to Offer 25W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy M22 has visited US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. This signals an impending launch in the US. The Galaxy M22 is listed on the FCC site with 25W fast charging support. The upcoming Galaxy M22 bears a model number SM-M225FV/DS and is most likely to be Samsung’s first affordable phone that supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M22 with SM-M225FV/DS model number supports 9v/1.67A and 9V/2.77A fast charging speeds. While the Galaxy M22 would support 25W fast charging, it could still be bundled with a 15W charger. In most cases, you will have to buy the 25W separately. Furthermore, the Galaxy M22 is said to be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The US FCC certification also reveals details about connectivity options. For instance, the Galaxy M22 would arrive with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, WiFi 802.11, and dual-SIM LTE support. It looks like the Galaxy M22 would be similar to the recently launched Galaxy A22 5G. The only difference being a larger battery on Galaxy M22.

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with RAM of unknown capacity. On the software front, Galaxy M22 will run Android 11 with the latest OneUI overlay. Previous rumors have hinted at a 48MP rear camera sensor.

As per the listing, Samsung Galaxy M22 has visited FCC on June 21. Samsung could take more time before pulling the wraps from Galaxy M22. On a related note, Samsung recently launched M32 with Helio G80 SoC. Own a Galaxy M Series smartphone? Here is how you can record calls on Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40.