Samsung Galaxy Flip3 Renders Show Off the Device in Multiple Angles and Colors

Thanks to previous renders, we already had a glimpse at Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. The latest set of Galaxy Z Flip3 renders show off the device in full glory. Most importantly, you get to see the device from multiple angles with very little room to miss anything. The renders also show off the Galaxy Z Flip3 in various colors.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen. Meanwhile, it could boast of a larger external display measuring 1.9-inch. The external display is likely to be improved for displaying more information and atleast two lines of text. To improve the durability of the internal display, Samsung is now using Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG).

The Samsung Galaxy Flip3 is expected to arrive with nearly the same battery capacity as its predecessor. In other words, it will be backed by a 3,273mAh battery that supports 15W wired and 9W wireless charging. The make and model of the chipset are still unknown. On the camera front, you could expect a dual rear camera setup. We were expecting an improved triple rear camera setup, but it seems like it will not happen.

Previous rumors claim that Samsung Galaxy ZFlip3 could finally arrive with an IP rating. For this to happen, Samsung needs to tinker with the hinge mechanism and other exposed components. That said, the much-rumored IP67 rating is a welcome addition. You also get to see eight Galaxy Flip3 color options, including Dark Green, Light Violet, Beige, Grey, Black, Dark Blue, Pink, and White.

Foldable devices suffer from two glaring drawbacks. Firstly, the durability is questionable. In the recent past, companies like Samsung have worked to improve the durability of the foldable display. Another drawback is the high price tag associated with foldable display smartphones. Samsung seems to be taking care of pricing and is rumored that next-gen foldable phones will be 20% cheaper.