Samsung Galaxy M32 Leaked Renders Leave Little to the Imagination

Samsung is soon expected to unveil the Galaxy M32. The latest M series from Samsung will debut in India. Leaked official images from Samsung Mobile Press reveal quite a bit about the upcoming Galaxy M32. It shows off the design in full glory alongside important specifications.

The Galaxy M series is known for bigger battery packs, and the M32 Is no different. Rumor mills claim Galaxy M32 could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of unknown capacity. In addition, the device will come equipped with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch that houses the 20MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy M32 will be powered by an Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you will get 64GB/128GB of internal memory that is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Galaxy M32 will include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro cam and a depth sensor. On the front, you get a 20MP selfie sensor with f/2.2. As far as software is concerned, we could get Android 11 wrapped with OneUI overlay.

There is no question about the authenticity of the images. Especially since it is posted on the Samsung Mobile Press website. Designwise Galaxy M32 is similar to other M series phones with a waterdrop notch and a slightly chunky lower bezel. At the back, the camera unit houses quad cameras and a LED flash below. Also visible is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has already been through BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, hinting at an imminent launch. It will be available in Black and Blue color options. Furthermore, the Galaxy M32 will be available in two variants 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.