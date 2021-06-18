Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro Likely to Launch in July

Realme is allegedly working on Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro for China. If rumors are to be believed, the Realme X9 series will launch in July. A phone with model number RMX3366 was recently certified by the TENAA. In all likelihood, the device in question is the X9 lineup.

The tipster claims that Realme X9 will succeed Realme V15 while the X9 Pro will replace the Realme X50 Pro. Furthermore, the Realme X9 will be powered by Snapdragon 778G, while the Realme X9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 870.

The Realme X9 is speculated to be priced in the 2,000 yuan to 2,500 yuan range. Meanwhile, the Realme X9 Pro with a 120Hz display could cost anywhere between 2,500 yuan to 3,000 yuan. The company is also working on a Master Edition handset which is most likely a limited edition variant.

Realme X9 Pro Rumored specifications

Realme X9 Pro has been leaked extensively. It could feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED E3 FHD+ display with curved edges. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme X9 Pro is likely to come equipped with a quad rear camera setup. It comprises a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, 16MP Sony IMX481 ultrawide lens, and 2MP black&white lens. A 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor will do duty as a selfie sensor. The Realme X9 Pro will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 65W. Other important features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby audio, and NFC.