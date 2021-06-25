Realme Launches Realme C11 with 6.5-Inch Display, 5000mah Battery

So far, Realme has offered an impressive entry-level lineup. Today the company has launched Realme C11 without much fanfare. Realme C11 has been launched in India and was earlier spotted on a retailer site. The Realme C11 is now officially listed on the Realme India website.

Realme C11 (2021) Features and Specifications

The Realme C11 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display that offers an HD+ resolution. Under the hood, you get Unisoc SC9863 paired with a modest 2GB of RAM. Interestingly, the Realme C11 is the first device from the company to be powered by a Unisoc processor. You get 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage further expandable via a microSD card slot on the storage front.

Camera options on the Realme C11 include a single 8MP camera at the rear with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera. Both the camera support features like portrait mode, expert mode, beauty mode, HDR, face recognition, and 30fps video shooting.

The Realme C11 comes with the usual connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Moving on, Realme C11 runs on Reame UI Go Edition based on Android 11. The fingerprint sensor is absent, and instead, the device offers a face unlock feature.

Realme C11 Pricing and Availability

Realme C11 is priced at Rs 6,799 ($91) or the sole 2GB/32GB variant. The device is also available in other emerging markets like Russia and the Philippines. If you are on the lookout for a no-frills budget Android phone, then the Realme C11 fits the bill.