Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Successor Leak Reveals 4nm Process, Snapdragon X65 5G Modem

Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm’s flagship processor. It powers popular flagship Android smartphones, including OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21 and more. A new leak reveals specifications and other important information about Snapdragon 888’s successor.

Popular tipster Evan Blass has revealed specifications about the new Qualcomm SM8450, which is expected to succeed Snapdragon 888. He claims that Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset will be manufactured using a 4nm process. For the sake of context, the Snapdragon 888 is based on a 5nm process.

SM8450 is Qualcomm’s next-gen premium system-on-chip (SoC). It has an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. It is fabricated on a 4nm process.

"SM8450 is Qualcomm's next-gen premium system-on-chip (SoC). It has an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. It is fabricated on a 4nm process." pic.twitter.com/u1GXMhOWBf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

Flagship SoC’s are typically well equipped when it comes to connectivity features. The upcoming Snapdragon is likely to come equipped with Snapdragon X65 5G Moden-RF. It was announced this year and promises to support 10Gbps speed across standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. Currently, the Snapdragon 888 offers peak speeds of 7.5Gbps with a Qualcomm X65 5G modem.

One of the biggest advantages of Snapdragon X65 is its upgradeable architecture. This way, Qualcomm will be able to release new features via software upgrades. Furthermore, the modem is also optimized for. Under the hood, the chipset is equipped with Kyro 780 CPU based on ARM Cortex v9 alongside Adreno 730 GPU, Adreno 665 Video Processing Unit (VPU), Adreno 1195 DPU. In addition, on the image processing front, it could feature a Spectra 680 ISP.

The Qualcomm SM8450 supports quad-channel package-on-package LPDDR5 RAM. Connectivity features include 1GHz 5G support, 400MHz sub-D support via Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 subsystem. The FastConnect is also tasked with handling Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E.