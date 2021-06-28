Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Announced With 3GHz Core, Enhanced AI Engine

Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon 888 Plus at the ongoing MWC 2021. The latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm touts 3GHz CPU and a better power management system. Qualcomm 888 boasts AI features tailor-made for superior entertainment and is expected to power flagships launching in the second half of 2021.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus is clocked at 2.995GHz. The most significant difference between the Snapdragon 888 Plus and its predecessor is the higher clock speed. Furthermore, the Qualcomm Hexagon 780AI offers a 20% increase in performance. You get a Snapdragon X60 5G model on the connectivity front that offers a download speed of up to 7.5GBps. The Snapdragon 888 Plus also offers FastConnect 6900 that supports the latest WiFi standards. Other connectivity features include GPS, GLONASS, BelDou, NaviC and SBAS.

On the imaging front, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus comes equipped with Spectra 580 ISP. It supports parallel processing of up to 2.7 gigapixels. In other words, the chipset is capable of capturing three 28MP photos or three streams of 4K HDR video simultaneously. Qualcomm says the AI-based auto-focus, auto-exposure, new low light architecture will help capture well-lit images. The Snapdragon 888 Plus supports a 4K display at 60Hz or QHD+ at 144Hz.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus boasts gaming-centric features. You get the Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature that uses Variable Rate Shading for better graphics performance and boosts touch responsiveness via Qualcomm Game Quick Touch. Thanks to Quick Charge 5, the Snapdragon 888 can charge the phone from 0-100 in less than 15 minutes. Companies like Motorola, Xiaomi, Asus and vivo have already confirmed Snapdragon 888 Plus on their upcoming flagship devices.