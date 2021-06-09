Latest Pixel Feature Drop Brings Time Lapse for Astrophotography, Locked Folders, More

Google’s Feature drop is an interesting way to make existing phones better. The latest Pixel Drop arrives with new features and improvements to existing features. It includes features like “time lapse” for Astrophotography.

With the update, Astrophotography will capture a timelapse while shooting still image with the photo mode. In other words, the long exposure shot captures on Astrophotography will be converted into a short video similar to a time-lapse. It is very similar to what Google Photos does with Motion Photos. That said, we wish there were a dedicated Astrophotography time-lapse mode.

Google unveiled the Locked Folder feature at the recently held I/O. The feature is now available via the update. Locked Folder lets you move “Sensitive” photos to the locked Folder and away from prying eyes. Furthermore, the Locked Folder can only be opened with a passcode or fingerprint.

The well-being feature debuted on Android 11 and helps understand smartphone usage. Digital Wellbeing feature aims to ensure healthy screentime. Heads Up is a new feature that will alert you to look up if you are using your phone while walking. As part of the feature drop, Google has added three Pride-themed wallpapers.

Google Assistant gets a new feature. You can now answer or reject a call by saying, “Hey Google, Answer/Reject call.” Furthermore, Gboard’s clipboard gets an additional feature relating to addresses and phone numbers. You can now use copied text/ numbers to block a phone number, address, and website. In addition, GBoard will automatically extract the number you would want to share with someone. Below is a list of Pixel exclusive fixes.