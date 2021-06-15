Google Pixel 6 Protective Case Leak, Confirms Intricate Camera Bump

We have already seen the rather outlandish Pixel 6 design in leaked renders. Now a picture of the Pixel 6 protective case has surfaced with a rather complicated design. This is no surprise considering the way the camera bump is shaped and placed. Popular tipster Ice Universe has posted pictures of a transparent plastic case that matches with previously leaked renders.

Needless to say, case makers have to deal with multiple slops and protrusion while designing Pixel 6 protective case. As you can see, the protective case features two sloping sides, and it wraps around at the corners. The Pixel 6 is rumored to be 8.9mm thick and 11.9, considering the camera bump.

The protective case on the top features a hole. At first glance, it looks like an opening for a 3.5mm audio jack. However, it is meant for the microphone. Furthermore, the leaked renders have not revealed the audio jack. The bottom of the phone comes with two speaker grills. In all likelihood, the earpiece will double up as a second source of the sound.

Google is expected to pull the wraps from the Pixel 6 flagship later this year. It could also mark the debut of Google’s custom chip that is currently codenamed as “Whitechapel.” Google’s custom chipset would offer performance characteristics similar to that of Snapdragon 870. However, the Whitechapel is expected to offer unparalleled machine learning and image processing prowess.

The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to arrive with a 50Mp primary camera, 8MP telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide sensor. On the other hand, the plain Pixel 6 could feature a dual rear camera setup. Google is expected to unveil Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October or November. Stay tuned for more Pixel 6 related news.