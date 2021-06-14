OnePlus Nord N200 5G Renders Leak Alongside Specifications

Last month OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced the OnePlus Nord N100 successor. It would be called OnePlus Nord N200 5G, thus indicating 5G support. Now OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications and renders have leaked, giving us a better idea of what to expect. The leak comes from reputed tipster Evan Blass.

OnePlus Nord N200 will come equipped with a 6.49-inch LCD display offering a refresh rate of 90Hz. The maximum resolution is 1080 x 2400px as opposed to 720p on the Nord N100. OnePlus Nord N200 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device could offer 64GB of internal storage that is further expandable via microSD.

Camera options on the OnePlus Nord N200 could include a triple rear camera setup. It will consist of a 13MP primary unit with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. The selfie camera is likely to be a 16MP sensor with an f/2.05 aperture. Furthermore, the device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W. In all likelihood, OnePlus might bundle the fast charger in the box.

It looks like OnePlus has changed the fingerprint sensor placement. The fingerprint sensor is now mounted sideways as per the renders, just like the flagship OnePlus series. Designwise, the OnePlus Nord N200 seems to borrow quite a bit from the OnePlus 9 series.

In the recent past OnePlus has started focussing on the mid-segment. OnePlus X was the first mid-range smartphone, however, it was never updated with a new model. Now the company has a formidable lineup including the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord N100.