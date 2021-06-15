OnePlus Nord N200 with 5G, FHD+ Display, Launched in North America at $240

OnePlus Nord 200 5G has been leaked extensively, OnePlus has finally launched the latest Nord in North America. The OnePlus Nord 200 5G arrives with 5G support while being relatively affordable at $240.

Nord N200 Features and Specifications

Nord N200 comes equipped with a smaller 6.52-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has fitted an FHD+ display unit on N200 5G instead of an HD unit on its predecessor. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. You get 64GB of internal storage further expandable via a microSD card slot on the storage front.

The OnePlus N200 boasts of triple rear camera setup. It is made up of a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. The device sees a selfie camera upgrade to 16MP as opposed to 8MP on Nord N100. On the software front, you get OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

The OnePlus Nord N200 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 18W. As rumored earlier, OnePlus is offering a fast-charging brick out of the box. Connectivity options on the Nord N200 include 5G. LTE, audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi.

OnePlus Nord N200 Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord N200 is priced at $240 in the US for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. It will be available on T-Mobile and Metro. You can still buy unlocked from Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus official sire. In Canada, the OnePlus Nord N200 is priced at CAD 320 and will be available starting from June 25.