OnePlus Nord CE Launch Price, Discounts and Offers Revealed in Latest Leaks

The OnePlus Nord CE is scheduled to launch on June 10 and will go on sale on June 16. As we wait for the launch, the latest rumors spill beans about OnePlus Nord CE pricing and introductory offers.

The ‘CE’ in OnePlus Nord CE stands for Core Edition. In other words, it is a watered-down version of Nord and thus shares a large share of hardware. To begin with, the OnePlus Nord CE could feature a triple rear camera. But, instead, it consists of a primary sensor, ultrawide-angle camera and depth sensor. In addition, it seems like the company has done away with a Macro sensor from the original Nord.

OnePlus Nord CE will debut in India. The OnePlus India website reveals Nord CE customers will get an additional discount of Rs 1000. It also indicates that OnePlus Nord CE will be priced at Rs 23,000. In other words, the discount brings the effective price down to Rs 22,000. As expected, the document is now updated. Apparently, someone had uploaded the documents by mistake with real price and discount.

The OnePlus Nord CE will be priced at Rs 22,999 and is a shade cheaper than the Nord. The OnePlus Nord is currently priced at Rs 24,999 in India. We are confident that more details will trickle in as we near the launch date.

Rumor mills suggest that Nord CE will come equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, it would include a 64MP primary sensor and two auxiliary sensors. Furthermore, the selfie camera/front camera is likely to be a 16MP unit. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE will be the first Nord with 5G to release in emerging markets like India.