OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launched with Snapdragon 750G, 90Hz Display, and 4,500 mAh Battery

OnePlus has finally pulled the wraps from OnePlus Nord CE 5G at an virtual event. The latest OnePlus arrives with significant upgrades and new features as opposed to its predecessor. The company also claims the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G touts a very compact and slim dimensions.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Features and Specfications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G paired with up to 6GB of RAM. On the storage front you get up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers in-display fingerprint sensor and speaker setup with noise cancellation support.

Camera options on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 64MP primary sensor with f/1.79, EIS, 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4. The front camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 and EIS support. Other camera features include Nightscape, UltraShot HDR, Portrait Panorama, Pro Mode and Smart Scene recognition. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G supports 4K resolution at 30fps.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is backed by 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T. Thanks to the fast charging technology, the device can charge from 0-70 in 30 minutes. It is worth noting that OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor. On the software front, the Nord CE 5G runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Pricing and Availability

OnePlus Nord CE 5G prices start at Rs 22,999 ($314) for the 6GB/128GB variant. Meanwhile the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999($342). The top of the line 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999($383). Color options for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G include Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray. Pre bookings for the device have already begun and it will go on sale starting June 11.