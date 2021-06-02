OnePlus 9T Leak Reveals 120Hz FHD+ LPTO Display with Dynamic Refresh Rate

Earlier this year, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. The company is known for releasing flagships twice every year. In other words, OnePlus is expected to launch its new flagship lineup later this year. We already have information about the upcoming OnePlus 9T.

OnePlus launches the T flagship in the second half of the year. The T series phones arrive with the latest hardware and offer a high value for money proposition. A tipster on Weibo reveals that the OnePlus 9T will come with an LPTO Samsung E4 AMOLED display and offers a resolution of 120Hz. Like the OnePlus 9, the new device would offer a variable dynamic refresh rate ranging from as low as 1GHz and going all the way up to 120Hz. Even Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra offer a similar range of dynamic refresh rate.

According to the tipster, OnePlus will not launch the OnePlus 9T Pro this year. This means the OnePlus 9 Pro will continue as the top of the line flagship in 2021. At this point, information about OnePlus 9T is scarce. We don’t know anything much apart from the display details. Hopefully, leaks will trickle in as we near the launch in the second half of this year.

OnePlus 9 features an LPTO display and supports HDR10+. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. You get a triple rear camera setup on the camera front consisting of a 40MP primary Sony IMX689 sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX766 secondary sensor. Lastly, the device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 65W and 15W fast wireless charging.