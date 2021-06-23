Nokia G20 Launched in the US with 6.5-inch Display, 5000mAh Battery

HMD Global has introduced the Nokia G20 in the US. Priced at $199, the Nokia G20 will be sold alongside the recently launched Nokia G10 and Nokia C20 Plus.

Nokia G20 Features and Specifications

Nokia G20 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses a selfie camera. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 4GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal memory further expandable via a microSD card slot on the storage front.

The Nokia G20 comes fitted with a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie unit. Connectivity features on the Nokia G20 include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, and USB-C port. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as the power button. Nokia has also baked in a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia G20 is backed by a 5050mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W. Yes, 10W fast charging is indeed underwhelming, and we wish Nokia G20 supported faster-charging technology. Nokia says the device can last for up to 3 days; however, it largely depends on your usage patterns.

Nokia G20 Pricing and Availability

Nokia G20 is available in sole 4GB/128GB variant priced at $199. It runs on stock Android 11. Most importantly, Nokia assures two years of major updates and three years of monthly security updates. The Nokia G20 will go at loggerheads with the slightly expensive OnePlus Nord N200.