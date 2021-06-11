Nokia C20 Plus Launched with Android 11 Go Edition, 4950 mAh Battery

Earlier this month, HMD global unveiled Nokia C10 Plus. Today the company has pulled wraps from Nokia C20 Plus. The latest from Nokia runs on Android Go and is backed by a large 4,950 battery pack.

Nokia C20 Plus Features and Specifications

The Nokia C20 Plus comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. On the storage front you get 32GB of internal storage and microSD card that can accomdate up to an additional 256GB.

Camera options on the Nokia C20 Plus include a dual rear camera setup. It consists of 8MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor alongside LED flash. The 5MP selfie camera will come in handy for video calls and selfies.

The Nokia C20 Plus offers connectivity options like 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and proximity sensor. It runs on Android 11 Go Edition out of the box and is optimised for entry level hardware. The Nokia C20 Plus is backed by an impressive 4,950mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 10W. On the otherhand, the vanilla Nokia C20 comes with 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia C20 Plus Pricing and Specifications

Nokia C20 Plus pis priced at 699 yuan ($109) for the sole 3GB/32GB variant. We wish Nokia had offered multiple variants with atleast increased storage capacity. Color options for the Nokia C20 Plus include Graphite Black and Ocean Blue Colors. It is launched in China and is available for preoder. Open sales are set to begin on June 16. There is no work on international availability for Nokia C20 Plus.