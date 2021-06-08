Nokia C01 Plus Launched with Android 11 Go Edition

Nokia has launched yet another entry level smartphone in the form of Nokia C01 Plus. The latest from Nokia runs on Android 11 Go Edition and touts an octa core processor and dual SIM support. Let us take a closer look at what Nokia C01 Plus has to offer.

Nokia C01 Plus Features and Specifications

Nokia C01 Plus comes equipped with a 5.42-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Designwise, it looks chunky with thick bezels on all the four sides. The Nokia C01 Plus is powered by Unisoc SC9863A chipset paired with 1GB of RAM. Before you get disappointed by smaller RAM capacity remember that Android 11 Go devices are optimised for entry level hardware. On the storage front you get 16GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot that can accomdate an additional 128GB.

Camera options on the Nokia C01 Plus include a 5MP single lens camera at the back with LED flash. Front camerea is also a 5MP sensor wth LED flash. From the rear the device looks bland with just a Nokia logo and polycarbonate body. The Nokia C01 misses out on features like Fingerprint scanner. However, it does come with facial recognition. That said, we are not sure how well it works. Connectivity options on the Nokia C01 include 4G, WiFi, microUSB, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. It is backed by 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia C01 Plus Pricing and Availability

The Nokia C01 Plus is up for preorder at the Nokia Russia website. It is available in Purple and Blue colors. Pricing is very attractive at €75 ($90). There is no word on international availability. What do you think of Nokia C01 Plus? Let us know in the comments below.