Motorola Defy Rugged Phone Launched with IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Recently Motorola announced a partnership with rugged phone manufacturer Bullitt Group. The company has now launched Motorola Defy, a rugged phone born out of its partnership with Bullitt. The Motorola Defy touts rugged features, including Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 rating.

Motorola Defy Features and Specifications

The Motorola Defy comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The selfie camera is housed in a drop notch. The Motorola Defy arrives with a rugged plastic body alongside IP68 water and dust protection. Motorola adds that Defy can operate in temperature ranging from -25-degree to 55-degree Celcius.

Furthermore, the Defy is rated to survive a fall of 1.8m considering the impact is on the side or corner of the frame. Motorola says the Defy can be cleaned using soap or disinfectant. Typically rugged smartphones are accompanied by military-grade protection. There is no mention of this on Motorola’s website.

The Motorola Defy comes fitted with a triple rear camera unit. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor alongside a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is an 8MP unit. Under the hood, you will find Snapdragon 662 paired with 4GB of RAM. You get 64GB of internal memory on the storage front that is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

Motorola Defy is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 20W. On the software front, you get Android 11 with Moto’s custom overlay.

Motorola Defy Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Defy will be available across Europe and South America starting next week. The sole 4GB/64GB variant is priced at $390. Motorola is yet to announce availability in other regions.