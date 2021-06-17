Over the past several years, smartphones have evolved and come a long way. Companies keep on adding new features and expand functionality. Unlike iPhones, a majority of Android smartphones offer a built-in call recording feature. So you don’t have to pay extra for third-party call recorders or trust-free call recorders with your data. This article will explain how you can record calls on Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12, Galaxy F41, Galaxy F62.

Samsung offers a call recorder that sticks to the basics. That said, Samsung’s call recorder is not devoid of any features. It even lets you automatically record both incoming and outgoing calls. Furthermore, you will also be able to trigger a call recorder for specific numbers. Follow our guide for easy steps to set up and use a call recorder on Samsung Galaxy.

Before proceeding, please note that Call recording is subject to local laws. Some regions prohibit call recording altogether, while some allow call recording with consent from both parties. Even customer care executives follow a standard policy to inform users that calls are “recorded for training and monitoring purposes.” Furthermore, if your region prohibits call recording, then Samsung’s call recorder will not be available on your device.

How to Record Calls on Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12, Galaxy F41, and Galaxy F62

Step 1: Open Dialer on your Galaxy F series smartphone.

Step 2: Enter the number you want to call, or you can also call from contacts.

Step 3: Tap the top-right corner of the screen, as shown in the screenshot.

Step 4: Tap on the Record button.

Step 5: A popup with Terms and Conditions will appear on the screen. Tap on ‘Confirm.’ This way, the call will be recorded and stored in the internal memory.

Step 6: The call recordings are stored in Internal memory. You can access it by opening the My Files app> Internal Storage> Call Folder. Alternatively, you can open the dialer app, tap on the three-dot menu, and select ‘Recorded Calls.’

How to Set Up Automatic Call Recording on Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12, Galaxy F41, and Galaxy F62

It is not very convenient to record each call separately. This is where the automatic call recording feature comes in handy, The automatic call recording feature will record all calls on the Galaxy F series smartphone. Furthermore, you can set it to record calls from specific numbers. Thus, unlike its competitors, Samsung does offer a robust call recording feature with multiple functionalities.

Follow the steps below to set up automatic call recording.

Step 1: Open the dialer app on Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12, Galaxy F41, or Galaxy F62.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dot menu.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Settings’ from the menu list.

Step 4: Select the ‘Recording calls’ option.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Auto Recording.’ As shown in the screenshot, turn on the toggle switch to enable automatic voice call recording.

Step 6: The call recorder can be set to record all calls. Furthermore, you can also choose to record only ‘Unsaved numbers’ or phone numbers, not on your contact list. Samsung also lets you set auto-call recording for select numbers. All you need to do is tap on the ‘Selected numbers’ option and tap on ‘Auto record numbers.’

Step 7: After selecting the numbers, you need to select ‘Auto record numbers.’ You can also add the numbers manually or select them from the contact list.

Step 8: The app stores recorded calls in internal memory. You can access it by opening the My Files>Internal Storage> Call folder. As mentioned in earlier steps, you can also open recordings by clicking on the three-dot menu and selecting ‘Recorded Calls.’

Some countries prohibit call recording. In such countries, Samsung’s call recording feature is not available. Therefore, please read local laws before using a call recorder on your smartphone.