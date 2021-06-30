Honor X20 SE Launched, Features 5G, 64MP Triple Rear Camera Setup

Honor has pulled the wrap from Honor X20 SE, a mid-range smartphone with 5G support. The Honor X20 SE is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and is available in four gradient colors. Recently Honor split from Huawei and introduced the Honor 50 lineup.

Honor X20 SE Features and Specifications

Honor X20 SE comes equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a punch hole for the selfie camera. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the imaging front, you get an oval-shaped triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.9, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4. The selfie camera is a 16MP unit with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor X20 SE is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 22.5W. It also packs in a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Honor X20 SE measures 160.68 x 73.3 x 8.4mm and weighs 179gms. Connectivity options on the Honor X20 SE include 5G, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1. USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the device runs Magic UI 4.1 based on Android 11.

Honor X20 SE Pricing and Availability

Honor X20 SE prices start at 1,799 yuan ($798) for the 6GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/128GB is priced a shade higher at 1,999 yuan ($309). Color options include Magic Night Black, Blue Water Emerald, Titanium Silver, and Cherry Pink Gold. The sale will begin in China on July 9, and there is no word on international availability.