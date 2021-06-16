Honor 50 5G, Honor 50 Pro 5G Launched with Snapdragon 778G, and Ring Shaped Rear Camera

Honor has launched Honor 50 5G, Honor 50 Pro 5G at a launch event. The Honor 50 5G and Honor 50 Pro 5G boast a new design and updated specifications. Let us take a closer look at what new Honor has to offer.

Honor 50 5G, Honor 50 5G Pro Features and Specifications

Honor 50 5G arrives with a 6.57-inch OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Honor 50 Pro 5G features a larger 6.72-inch display with a punch-hole design on the top left. Ar rumored earlier, both the devices tout a ring-shaped camera module at the rear.

Both Honor 50 5G and Honor 50 5G Pro come equipped with a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 100MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth-of-field lens. In addition, the Honor 50 5G features a 32MP selfie sensor. Meanwhile, the Honor 50 Pro 5G touts a dual front camera setup. It consists of a 12MP video lens and a 32MP selfie sensor.

Under the hood, both Honor 50 5G and 5G Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G alongside Huawei’s Turbo x and Link Turbo technologies. On the performance front, both models seem to be at par. The Honor 50 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 100W. Surprisingly, the Honor 50 is backed by a larger 4300mAh battery supporting fast charging of up to 66W. On the software front, you get Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11.

Honor 50 5G, Honor 50 5G Pro Pricing and Availability

The Honor 50 5G is prices start at 2699 yuan for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 2999. Top of the line 12GB/256GB model is priced at 3399 yuan. Moving on, the Honor 50 5G Pro is priced at 3699 yuan for the 8GB/256GB variant, while the flagship 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 3999 yuan. Color options include snow crystal, summer amber, black jade green, and bright black. The Honor 50 5G and Honor 50 5G Pro will go on sale starting June 25.