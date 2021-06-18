Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Now Available For Download

PUBG was banned in India as part of the India-China standoff in September last month. PUBG is now back in India with a rebranded game titled Battlegrounds Mobile India. The beta was open to a limited number of people, and the company is said to be opening more slots. The Battle Grounds India was announced in May, while the preregistrations have begun on May 18. Now finally Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for download for pre-registered beta testers.

Krafton has officially announced that the game is in open beta, and those who have pre-registered can download the game. That said, the beta was available only for a short time, which translates to limited slots. The beta testing link is currently showing ‘internal server error’ and informs that the maximum number of testers has reached.

Beta testers have shared screenshots and gameplay on Twitter. The game is 721MB in size, and it does come with a few changes. Battlegrounds gameplay shows that blood is colored green instead of red. Furthermore, there are some warnings and notifications about safe gaming. The best part is that gaming progress and other data can be carried over from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

We expected the game to feature some India-centric elements, perhaps an Indian map. However, the game is nearly identical to PUBG with minor changes and the typical battle royale style. The map and settings options are also the same as those on PUBG Mobile. Another important detail is that you no longer require an OTP to play. Krafton was supposed to release Battlegrounds on June 17. It looks like they have overshot the deadline, and it might be a few weeks before Battlegrounds India is available for download on PlayStore.