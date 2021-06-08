Apple WWDC 2021: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12 Monterey, and Other Significant Announcements

Apple unveiled the iOS 15 at the WWDC 2021. The latest iOS arrives with a slew of new and exciting features. A majority of features focus on privacy and are aimed at keeping friends and family connected. Apple also pulled the wraps from iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, new HomeKit features, FaceTime cross-platform compatibility, and much more. Let us take a look at all the significant announcements at WWDC 2021.

1. iOS 15 Arrives with FaceTime Improvements, Redesigned Notifications, Live Text, and much more

For the first time, FaceTime is now available for Android and Windows users via a web browser. Furthermore, the Spatial Audio feature ensures that sound is natural and feels like the other person is in the same room. iOS 15 now gets redesigned Notifications that look similar to the ones on Android.

The Live Text option is super helpful and allows you to extract text or numbers from any photos. Once extracted, you can share the text across any platform, including the web. In addition, Siri gets machine learning voice recognition for better privacy; This also means Siri is now faster than before and works offline.

2. iPadOS 15 Gets new multitasking features

iPadOS 15 gets a whole lot of multitasking features. Starting with iPadOS 15, you can run apps in Split View with the help of the new multitasking bar. Furthermore, you can minimize an app window to the shelf. Apple has extended the widgets on iOS 14 to iPadOS 15. Now you can customize and use 4×4 widgets on iPad.

3. watchOS 8 Gets Mindfulness app, Sleeping Respiratory Rate

The watchOS 8 focuses on enhancing your mental health by focusing on your breath. Apple has also added a Sleeping Respiratory Rate feature that shows how well you breathe during sleep. In addition, the new Home app will track packages and display the same when someone/package is at your doorstep. Meanwhile, the Portrait mode crops the subject photo and brings the image into highlights.

4. macOS 12 Monterey Gets Universal Control, Redesigned Safari, and More

Apple has worked on the Continuity feature. With the macOS 12 Monterey, you can seamlessly access your workflow from where you left across iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices. Universal Control also lets you drag and drop photos from iPad to Mac and vice versa. In addition, starting now, you can generate links for FaceTime calls. Most importantly, Android and Windows users can join the call.

5. Apple Announces New Privacy Features

Apple has announced a series of new privacy features for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 Monterey, and watchOS 8. Mail Privacy Protection conceals your IP address and other important details like location. The new iCloud+ feature comes with Private Relay, a feature that is similar to VPN. Hide My Email lets you hide the email address from service providers. You can also choose to use burner email IDs.