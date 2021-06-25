Alcatel 1L Pro, Alcatel 1 Budget Smartphones Launched with Android Go

TCL has announced two new entry-level Android Go Edition phones that will be available starting next month. The Alcatel 1 and Alcatel 1L Pro boast entry-level hardware and affordable price. A few months back, the company teased affordable 5G phones.

Alcatel 1L Pro Features and Specifications

The Alcatel 1L Pro comes equipped with a 6.1-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core chip as opposed to the Helio A20 in its predecessor. You get 2GB of RAM on the storage front, 32GB of internal memory, and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Camera options on the Alcatel 1L Pro include a dual rear setup. It consists of a 13MP AI camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor. Alcatel says the AI Scene Detection will automatically pick from 12 options to enhance pictures. The rear gets gradient treatment and comes with a fingerprint sensor in the middle. Furthermore, it also supports the Face Unlock feature.

Alcatel 1 (2021) Features and Specifications

The Alcatel 1 comes equipped with a 5-inch display that offers a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels. Under the hood lies MediaTek MT6739 chipset paired with 1GB of RAM. On the storage front, the Alcatel 1 offers 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card that can further accommodate 32GB.

Camera features on the Alcatel 1 include a 5MP single camera setup at the rear. It is capable of recording up to 720p at 30fps. On the front, you get a 2MP selfie camera that can record videos at 30 fps. Alcatel 1 comes with the usual bevy of connectivity features, including 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. It is priced at €59.

Alcatel has also launched MOVETIME Family Watch 2, which is kids watch. It allows parents to stay in touch with their kids and with 4G enabled voice and video calls.