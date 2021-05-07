Xiaomi Is Reportedly Working on Foldable Smartphone with 90Hz Display, Under-display Camera

Xiaomi released its first foldable display device in March in the form of Mi Mix Fold. The tipster speculates that the J18s could be a Mi Mix Fold successor or maybe Xiaomi’s second foldable display phone. Furthermore, the tipster claims J18 could support a display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz.
The Xiaomi Mi Mix already features a 90Hz external display, while the inner display offers 60Hz. Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable device is likely to arrive with a triple rear camera setup. It could consist of 108MP primary sensor, a liquid lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultrawide sensor. The most interesting feature would be the in-display front-facing camera. In other words, the inner display will be seamless and devoid of cutouts or punch holes for a selfie camera.
As mentioned earlier, the J18 could very well be the Mi Mix Fold successor. Previously, Xiaomi has already showcased an under-display selfie camera with gaps in sub-pixels. The light falls on the sensors via gaps in the sub-pixel. The company claims under-display camera will be as effective as the usual selfie camera.
A quick recap, Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Fold touts a lighter hinge mechanism and better durability. Xiaomi says the Mi Mix display can withstand up to 200,000 bends which translate to years of durability. The external display is a 6.52-inch unit and offers features like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Other features include a 108MP camera setup, 5020mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 37 minutes.[via Weibo]