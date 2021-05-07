Xiaomi Is Reportedly Working on Foldable Smartphone with 90Hz Display, Under-display Camera

Xiaomi is working on multiple flagship devices. The upcoming devices are codenamed K8 and J18, and one of the devices is expected to feature an in-display camera. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed new specifications about both the devices on the Chinese site Weibo.

Xiaomi released its first foldable display device in March in the form of Mi Mix Fold. The tipster speculates that the J18s could be a Mi Mix Fold successor or maybe Xiaomi’s second foldable display phone. Furthermore, the tipster claims J18 could support a display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix already features a 90Hz external display, while the inner display offers 60Hz. Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable device is likely to arrive with a triple rear camera setup. It could consist of 108MP primary sensor, a liquid lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultrawide sensor. The most interesting feature would be the in-display front-facing camera. In other words, the inner display will be seamless and devoid of cutouts or punch holes for a selfie camera.

As mentioned earlier, the J18 could very well be the Mi Mix Fold successor. Previously, Xiaomi has already showcased an under-display selfie camera with gaps in sub-pixels. The light falls on the sensors via gaps in the sub-pixel. The company claims under-display camera will be as effective as the usual selfie camera.

A quick recap, Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Fold touts a lighter hinge mechanism and better durability. Xiaomi says the Mi Mix display can withstand up to 200,000 bends which translate to years of durability. The external display is a 6.52-inch unit and offers features like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Other features include a 108MP camera setup, 5020mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 37 minutes.